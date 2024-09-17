Bayern Munich may be having some difficulties in contract talks with star player Jamal Musiala amid transfer rumours linking him with some of Europe’s top clubs, including Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Germany international is due to be out of contract at Bayern in 2026, but they’ll understandably be desperate to ensure they don’t lose him as he’s been such a key performer for them in recent times.

Sources recently told CaughtOffside of growing interest from Liverpool, while the Daily Mirror note that Man Utd have been among the clubs courting Musiala, so it’s easy to imagine a major transfer battle for his signature if he doesn’t commit his future to Bayern soon.

While there’s still a long time for things to change, there is perhaps some hint of good news for the likes of Liverpool and United, with Bayern chief Max Eberl conceding that this could be a “difficult” deal for his club.

Speaking to Sport1, he said: “It’s difficult, but not impossible – as Jamal knows what he has at Bayern Munich.

“He grew up here and has brought himself to this level. Talks are intensifying. We are extremely ambitious and he knows that he wants to win titles.”

Musiala could do well to challenge himself outside of the Bundesliga, and may well feel he has a point to prove in English football in particular.

The 21-year-old started out at Chelsea’s academy before making the big decision to test himself at Bayern, but it’s easy to see how he could be tempted to try coming back to a club like Liverpool or United to show people what he can do in the Premier League.

Even if Bayern are a huge name in European football, there’s no question the Premier League is often considered the place to be for the world’s top players as it’s such a competitive and entertaining league.

