Newcastle have already made a decision on Sean Longstaff's future

Newcastle United FC
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

It’s an important season for Newcastle United for many reasons, one of which includes the contract situation of long-term first-team member of staff, Sean Longstaff.

Transfermarkt note that Longstaff is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, meaning that the powers that be need to make their decision as soon as practicable.

Newcastle don’t want Sean Longstaff to leave

According to Football Insider, sources have told the outlet that the club have no intention of allowing Longstaff to leave the club.

That may have something to do his importance to the side. Transfermarkt detail the amount of appearances made over the past few seasons, and the fact he is a home grown talent too won’t be lost on those at the top of the club.

The connection between supporters and players is never more prevalent than when someone from the locale makes it to the very top.

No wonder that Newcastle aren’t even considering the notion of moving Longstaff on at some point soon.

