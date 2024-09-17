Postecoglou responds to Cristian Romero’s dig at Tottenham chiefs after Arsenal defeat

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has responded to a recent social media post shared by defender Cristian Romero.

The post appeared to criticise Spurs’ handling of travel arrangements for players returning from international duty.

Following Spurs’ 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the North London derby, Romero briefly shared a retweet from Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, which suggested dissatisfaction with the lack of proper travel arrangements for players coming back from international games, claiming Tottenham were the only Premier League club not to provide such support.

This was seen as a factor that may have affected the players’ preparation for the derby.

The Argentine was quick to delete the retweet, but not before fans captured the screenshots.

Ange responds to Romero’s retweet

Speaking ahead of the game against Coventry City, Postecoglou clarified that no concerns regarding travel were raised prior to the match. He assured that all players, including Romero, were back in training by Thursday, well in time for Sunday’s game.

As quoted by The Mirror, the Australian head coach said:

“It was mentioned to me [after the game] but it wasn’t mentioned to me before the game. All the players were back by Thursday for a Sunday game. Prior to the game there was nothing mentioned.”

Romero’s performance during the derby was also criticised, particularly for his involvement in marking Gabriel, who scored the winning goal from a corner.

Despite the external noise, Postecoglou remains focused on improving the team’s on-field performance and is not distracted by off-pitch issues.

The club will look to resolve the matter behind closed doors and will not want to escalate given how important Romero is to the team.

The player is already drawing strong interest from Real Madrid with offers expected for him next summer.