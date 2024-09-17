Two Premier League clubs ready to offer Chelsea outcast a way out of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has been told by manager Enzo Maresca that he is not a part of his plans.

The defender failed to get a move away from the club this summer, despite knowing that his playing time will be highly limited this season.

Marc Cucurella is preferred by the new Chelsea manager and with the Spaniard impressing at Euro 2024 this summer, Chilwell is a long way away from becoming a part of the starting line up.

According to The Sun, two Premier League clubs are interested in signing the English left-back.

Ipswich and Crystal Palace are both interested in signing the defender, who knows that he will not be getting playing time at the club.

He is open to a move and could grab that opportunity in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old, along with Raheem Sterling, was told by the manager that he will not be used much this season and should look for a new club.

Chilwell has been dropped from Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League squad, which means he cannot be used by the club for their next six matches in the competition.

It is a remarkable turnaround for a player who was among the senior players at the club under former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Ben Chilwell’s career at Chelsea is over under Enzo Maresca

The former Leicester City left-back will now look for a move away from Stamford Bridge in January to resurrect his career.

The left-back has been added in the Premier League squad by the Blues, which has given him little hope of some action.

The Blues have done it in order to help him find a buyer in the winter transfer window.

The left-back now has two options on the table and it remains to be seen if he is willing to take them.

Top Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images