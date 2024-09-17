Pundit tips Liverpool to sign Premier League centre-back who has impressed this season

Liverpool had a quiet summer transfer window with only two players joining the club.

One of them, goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, will spend time away from the club on loan while the other one, Federico Chiesa, has joined instantly.

There were suggestions that the Reds would sign a new centre-back after their poor defensive performances last season.

Nothing materialised on that front but it could happen next year when they get the chance to sign players again.

Their defense has been strong this season though, apart from the goal they conceded against Nottingham Forest at Anfield which resulted in a surprise defeat for them.

Football pundit Troy Deeney has tipped Liverpool to sign Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke, who has enjoyed an impressive start to the season.

The Dutch centre-back, who plays with Vigril Van Dijk for the Netherlands team, has made Deeney his admirer after his brilliant displays.

Writing in his Team of the Week column for the BBC, the former Premier League striker wrote:

“He’s wonderful on the ball, looks so calm and composed. I think he’ll be the one they end up selling next year to someone like Liverpool. He’s naturally left-footed and never looks flustered. A clean sheet for a Brighton team who keep on rolling.”

Paul van Hecke is a left-sided defender, something that is missing from the central position of the Liverpool defense.

The Reds have been looking for a natural left-footed player to partner with Van Dijk at the heart of their defense.

Liverpool need a new addition in the centre-back position

The need for a new centre-back is evident at Anfield after Joel Matip left the club this summer following the expiry of his contract.

Liverpool will have no financial issues to spend big next year, having not made expensive signings this summer.

As the season progresses, Arne Slot will have a clear idea which position needs to be strengthened on a priority basis.

Ibrahima Konate’s performance against Forest in the defeat at Anfield suggests that a new defender is needed at the club but it is still early days in the season to jump to conclusions.

Top Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images