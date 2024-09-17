The reason why Real Madrid remain confident of landing Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Speculation would appear to be rife concerning Trent Alexander Arnold’s continued employment with Liverpool Football Club.

The 25-year-old England international has yet to commit to a contract beyond his current one, which is set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

What that means in practice is that the player will be free to talk to other clubs from January, and leave on a free transfer next summer should he decide to do so.

Real Madrid confident of landing Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

From Liverpool’s point of view, there haven’t been any real noises coming out of the club regarding tying Trent down longer term, and it could be this perceived reticence that is edging Trent nearer to the Anfield exit door.

It’s long been contended that Real Madrid are suitors for his services, particularly since the arrival of Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to The Independent, Trent remains on their radar alongside the likes of Man City’s most important player, Rodri, and Arsenal’s towering centre-back, William Saliba.

The outlet note that the reason why Los Blancos are seemingly confident enough in landing all three players is because of their way of working over the past few seasons where they concentrated on bringing in talented young players rather than household names.

Clearly, this has allowed the club to save money whilst redeveloping the Santiago Bernabeu, and they’ve managed to remain competitive throughout which has obviously helped them commercially.

The question for Trent is whether he wishes to join an established European giant and help them to become a force for the ages over the next few seasons, or if he prefers to stay at the club of his life and help bring them to the top of the European football tree.

In terms of where either project is at, Real are much further forward in their development than the Reds, and that could be the reason that tips the balance in their favour.

