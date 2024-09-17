Mikel Arteta and Nicolas Jover. (Photo by Robin Jones AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made a bold claim about Arsenal set piece coach Nicolas Jover and believes the Gunners will struggle to keep hold of him.

The Gunners have become a real threat from set pieces since Jover joined the club from Manchester City, with their winning goal in the north London derby coming from one.

It’s not just attacking set pieces where Arsenal have improved, Jover has also had a big impact on them defensively, with the Gunners boasting the best defence in the league last season, whilst they have conceded just one goal in their first four games of this season.

Ferdinand makes bold Jover claim

The stats since Jover became Arsenal’s set piece coach make great reading, with Mikel Arteta’s side scoring 17 goals from corners since the start of last season and 42 in total since Jover arrived at the club in 2021.

Set piece coaches are becoming a more and more important part of the game, with Chelsea recently appointing Bernardo Cueva from Brentford.

However, Ferdinand has made a bold claim about Jover and believes the 42-year-old will be a manager within three years.

“I used to hate standing about in the cold doing set pieces,” he told Rio Ferdinand Presents.

“It’s the worst thing, nobody enjoys it. The difference at Arsenal will be that they’re now seeing the benefits and licking their lips.

“They will be going bring it on, give us another set piece drill, give us something new. That guy is going to be walking about like he is the don.

“If he’s not a manager within three years I’ll be surprised. He’ll be a manager somewhere I bet you.”

Jover is clearly one of the best in his field and whilst it’s certainly a bold claim from Ferdinand it remains to be seen what his long term ambitions are, but the Gunners will be hoping he sticks around for as long as possible.

Top photo by Robin Jones AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images