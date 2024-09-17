Manchester City star hints players are “close” to going on strike

Man City Rodri press conference (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has hinted that players are close to the point where they might seriously consider going on striker over being made to play too many games.

The footballing calendar feels busier and more intensive than ever, with more competitions than there used to be at both club level and international level, as well as slightly longer matches due to the way stoppage time is calculated now.

Rodri is clearly not happy about the situation, and he’s now been open about the fact that he feels he and others could be ready to go on strike over the hectic schedule.

City have a big squad and so have been able to cope quite well with there being so many games over the years, but in general it’s easy to see why many players feel this is not something that can continue.

Footballers are very well paid, but it’s also important to take their welfare into account and not risk them picking up more serious injuries as a result of fatigue.

It’s also worth noting that the quality of football on show won’t be as good if players are tired, so football’s governing bodies would do well to consider if playing so many games is really that good for the quality of their product.

Rodri hints at player strikes

When asked if he thinks players could go on strike, Rodri told a press conference: “Yes, I think we are close to that.

“It is easy to understand. In general, if you ask any player he will say the same. It is not like it is just the opinion of Rodri, or whoever. I think it is a general opinion of the players, and if it keeps this way, it will be a moment where we have no other option.

“Let’s see. I don’t know what is going to happen but it is something that worries us because we are the guys that suffer.”

Top photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images