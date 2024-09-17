“Unacceptable” – Al Nassr release bizarre statement after fan trolled Ronaldo with Messi celebration

ronaldo al nassr argentina messi

Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr have released a slightly bizarre and very petty statement in response to a fan and YouTuber entering their dressing room and doing Lionel Messi’s celebration.

See below for the statement put out by Al Nassr, with the Saudi Pro League club clearly feeling it was disrespectful of this individual to pose near Ronaldo’s spot in the dressing room whilst copying Messi’s cupped-ear celebration from his time in that memorable 2022 World Cup-winning campaign.

Below is the full post put out on Al Nassr’s official account on X, formerly Twitter, while we also have translation from AS, which provides some further context to this pretty ridiculous story.

The statement reads: “We would like to point out that Al Nassr Club has always welcomed its visitors, fans, and supporters. Throughout its long history, our doors have been open to all. However, the recent individual (irresponsible) actions inside the dressing room at First Park Stadium are unacceptable. Some people fail to recognise the significance of the team they represent, as well as the club’s heritage. They disrespected our fans.

“We want to clarify that Al Nassr Club Company has instructed the relevant internal departments to address the matter immediately, ensuring the club’s literary, moral, and material rights are preserved. We reaffirm that our doors and facilities remain open to all fans, provided they adhere to proper conduct.”

All in all, when you see the original image that provoked this response, it seems like a bit of an overreaction from the club…

A Saudi Arabian YouTuber did Lionel Messi’s celebration from the World Cup in front of Cristiano Ronaldo’s locker at Al Nassr’s stadium yesterday and the club released a statement condemning it today. ??? pic.twitter.com/DDBm5T9KZP — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) September 17, 2024

Clearly, Ronaldo is Al Nassr’s star player, with the Portugal international paving the way for so many other big names to move to the Saudi Pro League after he made the move there when his contract at Manchester United was terminated.

Ronaldo has helped football in Saudi grow, so it’s not surprising that they take his presence at the club very seriously, but surely a light-hearted joke like this doesn’t need to be made into such a big deal.

The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry is well documented, of course, but there’s always been a lot of mutual respect between the pair, so things like this really seem to be making a problem out of nothing.

Top photos by FAYEZ NURELDINE and FRANCK FIFE / Getty Images