Liverpool have responded well to conceding an early goal, with Ibrahima Konaté netting the equaliser.

After going 1-0 down, the Reds reacted strongly, with Mohamed Salah coming close to scoring by rattling the crossbar with a fierce strike from his weaker foot.

In the 23rd minute, they finally found the breakthrough. A free-kick, conceded by Davide Calabria on the left side of Milan’s box, led to the goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold stood over the free-kick and put in a delicious cross inside the 6 yard area. The French centre-back rose the highest to meet the delivery, powering a header into the far corner.

