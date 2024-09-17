Liverpool have responded well to conceding an early goal, with Ibrahima Konaté netting the equaliser.
After going 1-0 down, the Reds reacted strongly, with Mohamed Salah coming close to scoring by rattling the crossbar with a fierce strike from his weaker foot.
In the 23rd minute, they finally found the breakthrough. A free-kick, conceded by Davide Calabria on the left side of Milan’s box, led to the goal.
Trent Alexander-Arnold stood over the free-kick and put in a delicious cross inside the 6 yard area. The French centre-back rose the highest to meet the delivery, powering a header into the far corner.
Watch the goal below:
Liverpool are level ?
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free kick is headed home by Ibrahima Konate ?#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/j2nB1iPhvO
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) September 17, 2024