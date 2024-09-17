Tottenham plotting surprise move for Premier League striker in the summer of 2025

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Ange Postecoglou, caoch of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the match between Vissel Kobe and Tottenham Hotspur at National Stadium on July 27, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

According to Fichajes, Tottenham are interested in signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer transfer window next year.

Spurs were active in the summer transfer window and strengthened their squad in attack and midfield.

The club backed manager Ange Postecoglou in the transfer market to make new signings and provided him the funds needed to strengthen the squad.

Tottenham signed striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth in a club record move. The attacker is yet to open his account for the Lilywhites this season.

Spurs are planning to add more firepower to their attack in order to provide competition to Solanke.

They have identified Everton attacker Calvert-Lewin as the ideal player who can do that.

The Everton striker has entered the final year of his contract at Goodison Park and he is expected to leave the struggling Premier League side for a new challenge elsewhere.

The Toffees are currently bottom of the league and their future looks in danger, which would force not only Calvert-Lewin but also other players to leave the club soon.

Spurs feel that the Everton attacker ticks all the boxes and fulfills their requirements.

Tottenham move could revive Calvert-Lewin’s career

If the English striker does not agree a new deal with the Merseyside club, Spurs will be ready to pounce and make their move.

The possible arrival of Calvert-Lewin might work against Richarlison, who has struggled to perform at the North London club.

The Brazilian attacker faces an uncertain future at the Tottenham Stadium and Spurs are looking for an upgrade on him.

It remains to be seen if Calvert-Lewin, who has had his fair share of fitness issues, is the right man to become a part of the Tottenham attack.

His career has failed to progress at Everton and perhaps a change of scenery can bring the best out of him.

