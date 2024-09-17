Video: Dominik Szoboszlai scores Liverpool’s third after brilliant work from Cody Gakpo

Liverpool have come back from a goal down to beat AC Milan 3-1 away from home in their Champions League opener.

Pulisic gave the home side the lead but Liverpool’s response was instant. Ibrahima Konate scored the equaliser in the 23rd minute before Van Dijk made it 2-1 just before half-time.

They could have scored a couple more in the first half with Salah coming close, hitting the crossbar twice.

The second half saw Liverpool extend their lead to 3-1 following some impressive piece of play from Cody Gakpo on the left.

Szoboszlai released the Dutch attacker free down the left flank who drove powerfully into the area before crossing the ball back into the box. The Hungarian international continued his run into the box and latched on to the cross to score from close range.

Watch the goal below: