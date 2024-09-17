Video: Jacob Ramsey doubled the lead for Aston Villa after a comical mistake from Young Boys defender

Jacob Ramsey doubled Aston Villa’s lead against Young Boys after a bizarre mistake by defender Camara.

Rogers whipped in a cross, which Young Boys’ defender Camara controlled but, instead of clearing it, he attempted a risky pass back to the goalkeeper.

With Ollie Watkins lurking nearby, the Aston Villa forward intercepted the pass, causing chaos in the box. The ball fell to Ramsey, who easily slotted it into the net from close range.

It was an unfortunate moment for Young Boys but a gift for Villa as they capitalised on the defensive mishap!

Watch the goal below

??? GOAL | Young Boys 0-2 Aston Villa | Jacob Ramsey JACOB RAMSEY DOUBLES THE LEAD !!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/N9k4tkZMEt — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) September 17, 2024