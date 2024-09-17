Video: Jamal Musiala produces incredible assist with his chest to set up Guerreiro’s stunning half-volley

Bayern Munich ran riot against Dinamo Zagreb as they thrashed them 9-2.

Former Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored 4 of those goals, three of them being penalties. Other goalscorers included Raphael Guerreiro, Leroy Sane, Leon Goretzka, and Michael Olise (x2).

The best goal was scored by Raphael Guerreiro. The 30-year-old scored a stunning strike from the edge of the box to double Bayern’s lead in the first half.

What made the goal even more special was not just the quality of the strike, but the impressive assist from Jamal Musiala.

The young German international set up the Portuguese with the perfect assist as he laid the ball on to the plate for Guerreiro with his chest.

Watch the brilliant assist and goal below:

Brilliant assist from Musiala and even more brilliant finish from Guerreiro! pic.twitter.com/fiREii4gLW — Ølisiala? (@OliseEra_) September 17, 2024