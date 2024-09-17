Video: Liverpool turn the game around as Virgil van Dijk heads them into the lead

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Christian Pulisic gave AC Milan the lead in just the 3rd minute, but the goal seemed to spark the Reds into life as they pressed for an equaliser.

Salah nearly leveled the score, hitting the crossbar, before Ibrahima Konaté finally found the net in the 23rd minute. Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a pinpoint free-kick that the French defender headed home to make it 1-1.

Liverpool came close to scoring again multiple times, with Salah striking the crossbar for the second time and Gakpo also nearly scoring.

But they turned the game around in the 41st minute. This time, a corner from Kostas Tsimikas found Van Dijk, who rose the highest to power a header and give Liverpool a 2-1 lead.

Watch the goal below:

More Stories / Latest News
Latest report details transfer stance of £150,000 per week Man United star
Injury concern for Aston Villa as cameras show star player icing his ankle during 3-0 win vs Young Boys
Video: Super delivery from Trent Alexander-Arnold as Konate heads in the equaliser vs Milan
More Stories Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.