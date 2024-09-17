Video: Real Madrid starlet Endrick scores goal of the day contender with strike from almost 30 yards out

Real Madrid beat Stuttgard 3-1 to win their Champions League opener.

Kylian Mbappe scored his first Champions League goal with Madrid to give them the lead but the goal was cancelled out in the second half when Deniz Undav scored an equaliser in the 68th minute.

However, it was Antonio Rudiger who came up with the winner in the 83rd minute, scoring a header from a Modric assist.

And right before the full-time whistle, highly-rated Brazilian Endrick scored his first Champions League goal for his new club with a strike from nearly 30 yards out.

The hosts broke quickly in the 95th minute with Carvajal releasing Endrick who drove forward from his own half and kept going before pulling the trigger from distance.

The strike was ferocious, catching the keeper off guard who could only manage to get a hand to it but could not stop it.

Watch the goal below: