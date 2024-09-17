Video: What a finish! Poor defending from Liverpool as Christian Pulisic gives AC Milan the lead inside 5 minutes

AC Milan have taken the lead against Liverpool inside 5 minutes of kick-off.

The Liverpool defence has been exposed twice already in the opening moments. They were initially saved by the referee’s offside flag after Van Dijk was forced to make a crucial last-ditch clearance.

But AC Milan didn’t let up and moments later, a combination of a brilliant team move and a poor mistake from Tsimikas saw them break through once again.

Christian Pulisic was sent clear on the right, with options to his left, but the American decided to go for goal. He drilled a low strike across Alisson into the bottom left corner.

A brilliant finish giving Milan the early lead. Watch the goal below:

A dream start for Milan ? Christian Pulisic sends the home crowd wild with a goal inside three minutes ?#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/GRUDxhJLpC — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) September 17, 2024