Video: Youri Tielemans scores brilliant first Champions League goal for Aston Villa against Young Boys

Aston Villa FC
Youri Tielemans has marked Aston Villa’s return to the European competition with a brilliant strike against Young Boys in Switzerland.

Villa, playing their first Champions League match of the season, took the lead through Tielemans’ impressive goal.

The goal came from a well-executed short corner routine. John McGinn sent a perfectly placed cross to the back post, where Tielemans was unmarked.

The Belgian midfielder struck a low, powerful shot into the bottom-left corner, giving Aston Villa an early advantage.

It’s the perfect start for Villa in their European campaign! Watch the goal below:

