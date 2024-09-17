Video: Youri Tielemans scores brilliant first Champions League goal for Aston Villa against Young Boys

Youri Tielemans has marked Aston Villa’s return to the European competition with a brilliant strike against Young Boys in Switzerland.
Villa, playing their first Champions League match of the season, took the lead through Tielemans’ impressive goal.
The goal came from a well-executed short corner routine. John McGinn sent a perfectly placed cross to the back post, where Tielemans was unmarked.
The Belgian midfielder struck a low, powerful shot into the bottom-left corner, giving Aston Villa an early advantage.
It’s the perfect start for Villa in their European campaign! Watch the goal below:
??? GOAL | Young Boys 0-1 Aston Villa | Tielemans
TIELEMANS OPENS THE SCORING FOR ASTON VILLA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/O4EpQ6h7gG
— Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) September 17, 2024
Aston Villa are off the mark in Europe ?
Youri Tielemans gives Unai Emery's side the lead after 26 minutes ?
? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/YmMD1sJlt8
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2024