“We are close to that” – Manchester City star says players are close to going on a strike over growing number of fixtures

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has raised serious concerns about the growing number of fixtures, warning that players may soon be forced to go on strike if the congested schedule continues to escalate unchecked.

The rise in the number of matches across domestic and international competitions has sparked debate among footballers, managers, and pundits alike.

Mounting concerns over increasing number of fixtures

With new formats being introduced in major tournaments such as the Champions League and the expanded Club World Cup, many within the sport are raising alarms about the physical and mental strain this places on players.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was one of the first to highlight this issue during his time at Liverpool.

While his concerns were initially met with derision from rival fans, Klopp remained steadfast in his view that player well-being should be a top priority. Now, other players and managers are following suit, adding their voices to the conversation.

Rodri: “We are close to that”

Rodri, a key figure for Manchester City and the Spanish national team, recently spoke out about the unsustainable burden that players are shouldering as the number of games continues to rise.

While these expanded tournaments and new formats might thrill fans, the Spaniard pointed out that they are unsustainable for the players, who face increasing pressure and limited recovery time.

When asked if the players will go on a strike, Rodri said (as quoted by BBC Sport):

“I think we are close to that. If it keeps this way, it will be a moment that we have no other option, but let’s see.”

The updated Champions League format, which now features eight group-stage matches instead of six, has come under particular scrutiny. Additionally, the expansion of the Club World Cup has further added to an already overwhelming fixture list.

While these changes may boost the commercial appeal and global excitement surrounding football, they are placing immense pressure on players.

Rodri is one of several footballers who have warned that the physical toll of constant matches without adequate rest is becoming too great to bear.

He is not alone in his concerns. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has also called for football authorities to consult players more thoroughly when making decisions that affect their workload.

As fixture congestion continues to grow, clubs are finding it increasingly difficult to manage their players’ fitness.

With injuries mounting and recovery time shrinking, many teams are being forced to rotate squads more frequently, often sacrificing quality and consistency in performances.

If football’s governing bodies fail to address the issue, a player strike could become a reality—a drastic but increasingly plausible response to a growing crisis within the sport.