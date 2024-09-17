LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Julen Lopetegui, Manager of West Ham United looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between West Ham United and Celta Vigo at London Stadium on August 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

West Ham are among the clubs showing interest in Oumar Solet according to reports after the defender had his contract terminated by Austrian side RB Salzburg.

Despite heavy investment over the summer which saw the likes of Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and Crysencio Summerville arrive at the club, the Hammers have endured a difficult start to the campaign.

Julen Lopetegui has overseen just one win in the first four games and will be looking to get his new charges back to winning ways in the London derby against Chelsea on Saturday lunchtime.

West Ham interested in Solet

The transfer window may have shut but that hasn’t stopped the Hammers from being linked to players.

Despite signing two centre backs this summer in Kilman and Todibo, West Ham lost Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna and Nayef Aguerd, leaving them slightly light at the back.

Reports had linked them with a move for free agent and former Liverpool defender Joel Matip, but nothing has advanced.

However, a new name could be on their way to the London Stadium and HITC have reported the Hammers are among the clubs interested in Solet.

The report adds that fellow Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Wolves and Nottingham Forest are all interested, whilst Liverpool, Newcastle and Spurs looked at Solet over the summer.

The 24-year-old joined RB Salzburg from French side Lyon in 2020 and went on to make 106 appearances for the club before he had his contract terminated last weekend, for reasons that aren’t fully clear yet.

Solet has Champions League experience and would be a shrewd piece of business for a club looking for a centre back, plus because of his age there’s also the added factor of the player having sell on value.

It seems Solet isn’t short of suitors so if West Ham are serious about making a move they will need to act fast in order to beat the competition.

