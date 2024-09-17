West Ham told they should’ve signed England striker over Fullkrug

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

So far, not so good for Niclas Fullkrug at West Ham United.

The German international came to East London as a highly-rated striker, but he’s barely made an impression for Julen Lopetegui’s side and the fact that old warhorse Michail Antonio has been preferred in his stead tells you everything you need to know.

Picking up an injury whilst on international duty will have done nothing to quell the unrest surrounding his move, and former Hammers front man, Frank McAvennie, is just one who has weighed into the row.

Frank McAvennie tells West Ham Ivan Toney was a better option than Fullkrug

“I wanted Ivan Toney. £50million, there’s your money, done,” he told West Ham Zone.

“I think he would’ve been great for West Ham but he’s gone off for the big bucks in Saudi Arabia instead. He should’ve been signed instead of Fullkrug.“

As ever with McAvennie it’s a forthright opinion, and this one isn’t likely to sit well with the Hammers powers that be.

Tim Steidten went over and above this summer to bring in some of the best talent available and at a decent price.

That they haven’t yet gelled for Lopetegui isn’t something his technical director can be blamed for.

Top photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images