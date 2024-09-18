Talks planned: Euro giants set for major step towards ambitious Liverpool transfer raid

united lfc trent alexander-arnold virgil van dijk

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to hold talks over a potential transfer move for Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as he enters into the final few months of his contract.

The England international has been a star player for the Reds for many years now, having been a huge success story of the club’s academy, though it remains to be seen if he’ll continue to be a one-club man for much longer.

Alexander-Arnold’s current deal at Anfield expires at the end of this season, meaning he can technically start talking to clubs from abroad from January onwards to potentially agree on a free transfer for summer 2025.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur in the post below, Real Madrid are now planning to hold discussions over luring Alexander-Arnold to the Bernabeu, even if it’s not seen as being an easy deal…

Alexander-Arnold is one of the finest full-backs in the game, so it makes sense that he’s attracting major links like this, but Fabrizio Romano has also written in his Daily Briefing column about how Liverpool will remain the player’s priority.

Although nothing has been decided yet, this would appear to indicate that the 25-year-old will look to stay with LFC, though of course one imagines that would still require the club to come up with a good financial offer to him, as well as convincing him of their project.

Alexander-Arnold transfer: Should he leave Liverpool for Real Madrid?

Alexander-Arnold has won the Premier League title and Champions League during his time at Liverpool, but he’s also suffered plenty of disappointments, losing two Champions League finals and coming a close-second in two title races with Manchester City.

It may be that, at this point in his career, Alexander-Arnold feels he’s achieved all he can at Liverpool, and a new challenge at an elite European side like Madrid would surely be tempting.

We’ll probably have to wait a bit longer to see how this all pans out, but it’s certainly going to make for an interesting saga over the coming months.

Liverpool also have Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk coming towards the ends of their contracts, so that’s a lot of important work for the club hierarchy to do before next summer.