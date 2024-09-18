Man United star “very happy” at the club even if contract talks haven’t started yet

Amad Diallo in action for Manchester United (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Manchester United do not seem particularly worried about Amad Diallo’s future despite the talented young winger being in the final year of his contract, and with a new deal yet to be discussed.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, with the Italian journalist insisting there’s no panic about getting a new deal done quickly for Amad, with talks set to happen at the right moment.

The Ivory Coast international is becoming more and more of an important first-team regular at Man Utd now, and one imagines the club’s fans will be anxious to hear some more concrete updates on his future soon.

The Red Devils are building a promising young team, with Amad alongside the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro as players who surely have a big future at Old Trafford.

It would be a real blow if Amad were to leave now, but it seems there is some confidence that this will be resolved when the time is right.

Amad Diallo very happy with Manchester United situation, says Fabrizio Romano

“Manchester United fans have also been asking me about an important contract situation involving young winger Amad Diallo,” Romano said.

“For now my information is always the same as I mentioned in June – a new deal will be discussed at the right moment. There is no pressure, there is a great feeling between United and Amad. At United they love him, while Amad is also very happy with his game time now.”

The 22-year-old would surely not be short of suitors if he were allowed to become a free agent, but it seems for now there is no concrete update on clubs monitoring him ahead of a possible move.