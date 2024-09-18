(Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Amadou Onana believes he made the right choice by joining Aston Villa instead of making a switch to Arsenal according to reports.

It was a busy summer for Villa who set about strengthening their squad to prepare for Champions League football and they spent £50m to bring in Onana from Everton.

The midfielder has settled in well and has made a good start to life at Villa Park with three goals in his first five games for the club, although he had an afternoon to forget in last weekend’s 3-2 victory against the Toffees.

Onana pleased with decision to join Villa

Onana was Villa’s most expensive signing of the window but he could have been plying his trade at the Emirates with Arsenal also keen on the Belgium international.

According to GIVEMSPORT Onana decided to join Villa because Arsenal couldn’t give him assurances over the amount of game time he would get.

The report adds that the midfielder decided to choose Villa because it was clear he would be a big part of Unai Emery’s plans.

The 23 year-old signed a contract until 2029 and has quickly established himself as a key player for Villa with a series of impressive early performances.

GIVEMESPORT add that Onana had specific criteria in mind when considering the next move in his career and decided Villa was the right place due to regular game time and being able to play Champions League football.

There’s strong competition for places in midfield but so far Onana had nailed down a regular starting berth in Emery’s team and he will be hoping to cement his position for the duration of the campaign.

Villa have started the season positively and sit fifth with three wins from their opening four games, whilst they also got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start on Tuesday evening.