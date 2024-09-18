Anthony Martial finally finds a new club three months after leaving Man United

Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP

In a sign of how football is changing, it’s taken Anthony Martial three months to finally find a new club after leaving Man United.

It mirrors David de Gea and Adrien Rabiot’s difficulties in gaining employment elsewhere, and perhaps shows that the advantage is turning back in favour of clubs where certain transfer negotiations are concerned.

Anthony Martial joins AEK Athens

For far too long now, players appear to have insisted on multi-million pound signing on fees with long contracts and astronomical wages.

With Financial Fair Play playing a big part in every club’s transfer decisions, players are now seeing that their demands just aren’t going to be met.

It’s a massive wake-up call, and, as has been seen with Martial’s move (detailed on X by Fabrizio Romano), is likely to result in the player having to accept the status quo and understanding that a lucrative contract could be beyond their reach.

An acceptance of moving lower down the food chain might also need to be understood, as Martial, with respect, probably wouldn’t have chosen AEK Athens as his next playing destination, given the choice.

A similar situation saw Victor Osimhen having to move to Galatasaray after Chelsea were unable – or unwilling – to accede to his financial whims, and there was a very real possibility at one stage that the Nigerian hit-man might have had to consider that the Saudi Pro League was going to be his next playing destination.

From Martial’s point of view, he’ll know that his career at the elite level at European football is probably now over, however, he will want to show everyone that he’s still got what it takes in front of goal.

