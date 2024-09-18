Ban beckons for Newcastle United pair unless they keep their noses clean until January

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

So far so good for Newcastle United in their 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Eddie Howe has steered his side into third position in the table, tucked right in behind Arsenal and Manchester City who meet in a Super Sunday fixture this coming weekend.

The Magpies will surely hope to continue their good form to not only put pressure on the top two, but to keep themselves ahead of the chasing pack as the season starts to develop.

Both Dan Burn and Joelinton will be an important part of that, but as The Shields Gazette note, the pair are just two bookings away from a suspension.

In their first four games of the season, the defender and marauding midfielder have picked up three yellow cards.

Newcastle pair two bookings away from a ban

What that means in practice is that they can only afford one more transgression between now and early January if they want to save themselves from a ban.

Given that both players have become stalwarts for Howe, he can ill do without their presence – even it’s for only 90 minutes.

