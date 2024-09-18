Arsenal could offload current star and try €25m transfer bid for Serie A star this January

Yann Bisseck (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly be set to consider offloading Takehiro Tomiyasu this January, with Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck being eyed up as an alternative to replace the injury-prone Japan international.

That’s according to a report from Inter Live, who state that if Arsenal find a buyer for Tomiyasu, they could try offering as much as €25m to sign Bisseck from the Serie A giants.

Bisseck joined Inter in 2023 and didn’t initially look like the most exciting big-name signing for the Nerazzuri, but he’s performed well during his time at the San Siro and it’s not too surprising that there now seems to be some interest from the Premier League.

Arsenal already have plenty of depth in defence, which has been bolstered by the summer signing of Riccardo Calafiori and the return to fitness of Jurrien Timber, who missed almost all of last season.

Still, Tomiyasu has struggled to stay fit and it perhaps makes sense that Mikel Arteta has some interest in another possible addition to give him a more reliable backup option.

Bisseck transfer: Arsenal ready to raid Inter?

It seems Arsenal are now showing a firm interest in Bisseck, and it will be interesting to see if this deal can indeed be done in the middle of the season.

It’s not often we see that many major moves during the January window, but it seems the 23-year-old is very much on their radar as Arteta and co. lose patience with Tomiyasu, who himself has been on Inter’s radar in the past, even if this latest report suggests that’s no longer the case.

AFC fans will perhaps question if another defender is really a priority, however, as the team remains a little light up front, and overly reliant on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, neither of whom look like being players capable of scoring 20 goals a season or more.

There’s also a lot of pressure on wingers like Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard to chip in with goals, while Gabriel Martinelli’s form has dried up a bit in recent months.