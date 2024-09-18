Report: Chelsea star is placed at the top of the list of Real Madrid transfer targets

Large Chelsea flags are waved ahead of kick-off in the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London on May 2, 2024. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Real Madrid are planning for their next era of domination and they have identified that their defensive position needs to be strengthened.

Los Blancos have planned to sign a new right-back, left-back and centre-back in a major overhaul of their defense.

According to HITC, they have placed Chelsea right-back Reece James towards the top of their transfer wish list.

The English defender has been linked with Real Madrid for a long time, with his ability to help in attack as well as show defensive quality impressing the Champions League winners.

The Spanish giants are planning for life without current right-back Dani Carvajal, who is showing no signs of slowing down at the moment.

The Spaniard helped Spain win the Euro 2024 this summer and has shown that despite being in his mid-30s, his performance levels have not dropped.

The La Liga club have stayed at the top of the European football pyramid because of their vision and their ability to identify positions that need their focus to make new additions.

Along with Chelsea right-back James, the Spanish giants have also shortlisted Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold as one of their targets.

The Liverpool star has entered the final year of his contract at the club and his future at Anfield remains uncertain.

Chelsea defender has to sort out his injury issues

As for James, he will first have to prove his fitness if he wants to make a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The report has mentioned that the Spanish club love the Chelsea defender but they are reluctant to make a move at this point due to the fitness issues being faced by the defender.

The Chelsea defender made just 10 Premier League appearances last season due to injury issues and this season has started in the same way.

He has not represented Chelsea this season due to a thigh injury and his return date is uncertain at the moment.

Top Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images