Cristiano Ronaldo can’t help but hog the limelight as girlfriend of washed-up ace slams Man United

Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family just can’t help themselves if the limelight isn’t on them, with Georgina Rodriguez the latest to get her name in the headlines after slamming Man United.

The Portuguese ace isn’t a has been quite yet, but it can’t be overlooked that he’s now plying his trade in the 68th best league in the world (TeamForm).

However Ronaldo tried to dress things up, that’s a matter of fact and public record.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend pleased he left Man United

The Saudi Pro League would appear to be nothing more than a division where players who are virtually washed up professionally or have priced themselves out of a contract in the top European leagues go to see out the remainder of their careers.

Even if one takes into account the amount of goals Ronaldo has plundered whilst in Saudi Arabia, he surely can’t be taken seriously when, the likes of the Israeli top division, with respect, is considered a much higher standard.

If he was still considered to be world class, why did there appear to be a distinct lack of confirmed suitors for his services? Or was it just the money rather than the standard of football that interested him?

Either way, his other half appears delighted to have left the North West of England behind.

“The [Real Madrid] fans always chanted Cristiano’s name, Cristiano was grateful to hear the chants and see their love for him. We know that wherever we go they will continue to cheer him and chant his name as they do today,” she was quoted as saying by Football Transfers.

“I felt very relieved when Cristiano left Manchester for Al Nassr.”

All the latest outburst does is leave even more of a sour taste in the mouth. It’s as if Cristiano and those close to him can’t accept that he was let go because he was seemingly no longer considered of use to Erik ten Hag.

Perhaps it’s time for the Portuguese to leave the past behind and concentrate on what little of his career he has left.

Top photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images