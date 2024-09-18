Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag reacts after the English League Cup third round football match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 17, 2024. Manchester United won the match 7-0. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United beat Barnsley 7-0 in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils cruised past the lower league side with ease, with attacker Marcus Rashford inspiring the team to a huge win.

Rashford scored twice for Erik ten Hag’s team, with Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen also scoring two each.

Antony scored the other goal, a penalty handed to him by Rashford to help him regain his confidence.

It was the biggest win under Ten Hag’s tenure at the club, taking the Red Devils to the next round of the competition.

Following the win, Ten Hag was full of praise for Rashford. He said, as quoted by The Athletic:

“The goals not only have to come from Marcus Rashford. “We need more goalscorers but I know from my first season here when he scores then it’s [easier] for the team when you have a player in your squad who is a guarantee for goals.

“Then it can make the difference. You can do a lot of things very good between the boxes but football matches are decided in the box. I’m not only expecting this from Marcus Rashford, I expect it from others who are in the prime of their career but we also have some others who are high potentials, they are very hungry to score goals.”

“Confidence is a big part of it, it is not everything, there are also other parts but confidence is a big part and I think Rashford is a big guy. He’s scored so many goals, he’s one in the list of (current) United goalscorers, he is on top of it, so he is a big guy.”

Man United have regained some form after the defeats against Brighton and Liverpool in the Premier League.

They convincingly won against Southampton and now the win against Barnsley makes it ten goals scored without conceding any in their last two games.

Rashford should become the leader of Man United attack

Rashford’s form is crucial for the success of the team and the targets they want to achieve.

The English attacker has the potential to outscore all his teammates, as he has shown time and again in the past.

The player was influential in the club’s last two successes, the Carabao Cup win and the FA Cup win.

His form under Ten Hag has been up and down with the player shining in the season before the last one while failing in the 2023-24 season.

He seems to have regained his confidence now and the fans can expect him to perform better moving forward.

Top Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images