Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has suggested he’s happy with life at the club at the moment, despite nearing the end of his contract and being linked with a move away during the summer.

The Denmark international has perhaps not entirely lived up to expectations during his time at Old Trafford, but he showed some signs of his old quality last night in Man Utd’s emphatic 7-0 win over Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

One imagines Erik ten Hag will surely find space for Eriksen over the course of what will be a long and gruelling season, meaning squad depth and rotation will be important to the Red Devils.

Still, it seems Eriksen isn’t yet sure about staying at United beyond the end of this campaign, so it’s slightly mixed messages from the former Tottenham man overall, even if he doesn’t sound like he was desperate to leave this summer, or close to doing so, despite what had been reported by some outlets.

Eriksen transfer: Man United midfielder discusses his future

Speaking about this to the Daily Mail, Eriksen said: “I feel very good being at United. If they told me to leave I would leave, but I didn’t hear that.

“I’m also a guy who likes being in a place where my family is settled and at the same time being in a place where I can benefit and play, that’s always going to be my aim.

“It’s difficult to ask the manager in the off-season how many minutes I’m going to get in a season. If he starts promising minutes to players we’re going to have a long season.

“There was no speaking in that sense, just head down, work hard and focus on each game.

“There’s one year left so my focus is going to be on this year, going full out and see what happens afterwards.”