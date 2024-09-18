(Video) ‘F*** off!’ – Erling Haaland issues x-rated response to Inter Milan star’s post-match request

Manchester City
Posted by

Erling Haaland issued an x-rated response to Francesco Acerbi’s post-match request following Manchester City’s goalless draw with Inter Milan at the Etihad.

The Sky Blues were held by the Italian champions in their opening game of the new Champions League format in what can only be described as a tense encounter.

The Norwegian, who was looking for his 100th City goal, will have to wait until Sunday’s game against Arsenal to hit that milestone.

Acerbi appeared to ask the 24-year-old for two shirts after the full-time whistle, to which the Norway international responded jokingly.

The Inter star is clearly a huge fan of Oasis or the Manchester City hitman, or perhaps both, which could be why he wanted two shirts, but he will hope to at least grab one!

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Forget Brennan Johnson: Spurs winning goal doesn’t happen without Bentancur’s 3-second monster moment
£50m Premier League star turned down summer move to Arsenal for one big reason
Man City suffer huge injury blow ahead of Arsenal tie as £400k-p/w player hooked at half-time

Haaland x-rated response to Acerbi

Pep Guardiola’s men are set for the biggest test of their Premier League campaign coming up against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the weekend.

More Stories Erling Haaland Francesco Acerbi Inter Milan Manchester City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.