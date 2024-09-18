Claims that Everton want experienced 32-year-old are wide of the mark

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everton haven’t enjoyed the best start to the 2024/25 Premier League season, with four defeats from four games placing them rock bottom of the English top-flight.

In two of those matches they’ve only themselves to blame, given that they were 2-0 up against both Bournemouth and Aston Villa yet ended up losing both by a scoreline of 3-2.

A 4-0 loss to Tottenham and 3-0 home defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion have merely compounded things.

Everton not interested in Nick Pope

Sean Dyche certainly has his work cut out, and with 13 goals conceded, rumours that he might be looking to replace Jordan Pickford in goal won’t have been without foundation.

However, TeamTalk have noted that those rumours, and news that Newcastle United’s 32-year-old stopper, Nick Pope, was being lined up, are wide of the mark.

Further, sources have told the outlet that Pickford remains one of Dyche’s most important players.

Certainly, the England international will need to use all of his experience to help galvanise his team-mates into producing the kind of displays which will get consistent results.

In less than a year’s time, the Toffees will be moving into their state-of-the-art new home at Bramley-Moore dock, and the last thing they’ll want is to be doing so as a Championship club.

The Merseyside outfit have flirted with relegation for a while now but have just managed to keep their heads above water, even when being hit by points deductions for falling foul of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

A loss to Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday will have done nothing for their shattered confidence, but Everton can start to rebuild with some positive results over the next few games against Leicester City, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Ipswich Town.

