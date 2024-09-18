Gabriel celebrates scoring for Arsenal against Tottenham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest information on Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and his future at the club.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano more or less confirmed what Charles Watts also told us yesterday about early talks taking place between Arsenal and Gabriel over a new deal.

The Brazil international has been a star performer for the Gunners since he joined, and he just seems to get better and better all the time, putting in another superb display for Mikel Arteta’s side in the North London Derby at the weekend.

Gabriel scored the winning goal for Arsenal against Tottenham, and was also key in helping them keep a clean sheet in this big game, so it’s hardly surprising that there’s now talk of the north Londoners working on keeping him for the long term.

Gabriel transfer: Arsenal to work to keep Brazilian defender

Discussing Gabriel’s contract, Romano said: “Gabriel Magalhaes was the hero for Arsenal against Tottenham at the weekend, and my fellow columnist Charles Watts discussed his performance and his future in his latest column here.

“I can confirm more or less the same – it’s something at an early stage, with nothing particularly concrete so far. For sure Arsenal want to keep all their stars and Gabriel is one of them. It will be a topic in the next months, but nothing imminent.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope this is something that can be sorted out as soon as possible.

AFC tied down a number of other star players last year, while manager Arteta also just committed his future to the club with a new deal last week.