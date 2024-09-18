Exclusive: Chelsea informed over potential goal machine transfer, Tottenham & PSG also interested

Sporting Lisbon's Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres #9 celebrates victory with Sporting Lisbon's Danish forward Conrad Harder (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM / AFP)

Chelsea are informed on the situation of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres ahead of a potential transfer battle with Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain next summer, CaughtOffside understands.

The Sweden international is one of the most in-form attacking players in Europe at the moment, and attracted interest over the summer, even if nothing ever materialised due to his high release clause.

Gyokeres is now seen as likely to move next summer, however, and sources with a close understanding of the situation have told CaughtOffside that Chelsea, Spurs and PSG look like the main names to watch for the moment.

It is currently felt that Tottenham have shown the strongest interest in Gyokeres, while Chelsea are keeping that option open as they are also expected to try again for Victor Osimhen either this January or next summer.

PSG, meanwhile, are also admirers of Gyokeres, but a move would likely only happen if the club definitely decide not to stick with one or both of Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani beyond this season, which is not yet certain.

Gyokeres transfer: Will the Swedish goal machine move to the Premier League?

Gyokeres has enjoyed a remarkable rise in the last couple of years, going from being completely out of the first-team picture at Brighton to shining during a spell in the Championship with Coventry City.

Sporting then moved to sign Gyokeres, and he’s just gone from strength to strength since then, and it now seems inevitable that he’ll earn an even bigger move before too long.

Chelsea would do well to bring in an elite goal-scorer like this, while Spurs would also surely do well to seek an upgrade on summer signing Dominic Solanke, who has made a slow start to life in north London since joining from Bournemouth.

PSG, meanwhile, might also feel they could do better than Ramos and Kolo Muani, even if the pair are set to get another chance to impress this season.