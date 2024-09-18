Inter all set to test Arsenal’s resolve for key 25-year-old ace

(Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)

Arsenal have begun their 2024/25 Premier League campaign as expected, and though they trail Manchester City by two points after four games, at this early stage that won’t be anything to worry about for Mikel Arteta.

He’ll know that at some point in the season Pep Guardiola’s side will have a wobble, and the only thing that’s likely to be on his mind is that his team are well placed to take advantage of any slip-ups.

To that end, the next league match – when City host the Gunners – is clearly vital for Arteta and his squad.

Arsenal at risk of losing key man to Italian giants

Even a five-point deficit, should they lose in Manchester, isn’t insurmountable, but it would send out a message that Arsenal still aren’t there yet.

And of course it would hand City a significant early advantage over one of their expected rivals for the title.

One player that may or may not be in Arteta’s thoughts for the match is versatile defender, Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The 25-year-old has rarely let his side down when called upon, however, that’s probably not as often as he would like.

He’s yet to feature this season according to transfermarkt, and over the period he’s spent at the club, he’s never really cemented himself as a first choice with the outlet also noting that he plays just over half of Arsenal’s league games each season.

To that end, Inter Milan might fancy their chances of landing him in the January transfer window.

Fichajes suggest that the Italian giants are looking to acquire the €30m-rated ace in the new year, and whilst Arteta may consider Tomiyasu’s versatility key to Arsenal’s own drive for success, the player himself may push for a move back to the Italian top-flight in order to further his own career.

