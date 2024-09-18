(Photo by BBC Sport)

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has been spotted breaking a rule during the first half of his team’s Champions League clash against Manchester City.

The first half has seen both teams have opportunities to open the scoring with neither able to break the deadlock.

However, Inzaghi was spotted breaking one rule (as was noted by BBC Sport’s Simon Stone) during the tie at the Etihad. The Italian was seen standing outside his technical area and almost on the pitch at one stage during the half.

Perhaps the former player was itching to get involved in the action or he was just over-enthusiastically willing his team on.

However, the incident seemingly went unpunished by the referee and fourth official, but you would think the Inter boss would know the rules by now.

