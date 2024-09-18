PSG have shown most concrete interest in Liverpool transfer target

Joshua Kimmich (Photo by ALEXANDRA BEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain are the club to have shown the most concrete interest in the potential transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder and Liverpool target Joshua Kimmich.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, with Kimmich’s long-term future at Bayern still looking somewhat uncertain.

The Germany international has been a key player for Bayern for many years now, but it seems his future could now lie away from the club as he approaches the final few months of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

One imagines there’ll be plenty of interest in Kimmich if he does decide to leave Bayern, and he could surely be a good fit for Liverpool, who notably tried to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer, only to be rejected by the Real Sociedad player, according to Relevo‘s report at the time.

Kimmich transfer: PSG interest more advanced than Liverpool?

Still, for now it seems PSG are the club to have shown the most concrete interest in Kimmich, even if a deal didn’t happen this summer.

Discussing the situation, Romano said: “Bayern director Max Eberl has publicly confirmed that they are prepared to have face to face talks with Joshua Kimmich over a new deal. As we know, Kimmich is out of contract in 2025 and there has been plenty of speculation over his future.

“Talks will take place, for sure; Bayern will offer Kimmich a new deal but it could be something that will take some time. Let’s see how talks will evolve, but Kimmich is open to speaking to Bayern for sure, despite links with Premier League clubs.

“We heard a lot of rumours over the summer about Premier League clubs and others around Europe, but the reality is that the most concrete interest came from PSG. They ended up signing Joao Neves, and he was their top target in midfield, but they also considered internally if they could also sign Kimmich to play together in midfield with Neves.

“PSG’s priority was Neves, but it wasn’t a case of signing one or the other, Kimmich was also a possibility to play with him. In the end, though, nothing happened as PSG decided to focus on other priorities, while Kimmich was also happy to stay with Bayern. Still, there will now be important talks to better understand his future and to resolve the situation of one of the biggest names who could be a free agent next summer.”