Lee Dixon says £75k-a-week Tottenham ace is the ‘worst’ he’s seen

Lee Dixon Tottenham

Tottenham have started the season in poor form with Ange Postecoglou’s team winning just once in their first four matches.

Their latest defeat came against their arch rivals Arsenal, who managed to beat the Lilywhites at the Tottenham Stadium.

The Gunners scored from a set piece situation, with Gabriel scoring the game’s only goal.

Tottenham have shown their weakness from set pieces under the leadership of Postecoglou and this is an area of their game they need to improve a lot.

Arsenal have scored the most goals in the Premier League from set piece situations in the last 12 months and for this reason, Spurs should have prepared better.

Football pundit Lee Dixon criticised one of the Tottenham players for his performance against the Gunners.

While speaking on NBC Sports, the former Premier League player said:

“Vicario is probably the worst I’ve seen from a goalkeeper of his height dominate his six-yard box. He doesn’t do it.

“To put the ball constantly from set pieces into that position, at some point you’re going to get some joy, and Gabriel made it his ball.”

The goalkeeper has shown his weakness from corners and set pieces and without improving this aspect of his game, the Spurs defense will remain shaky.

Vicario gets easily dominated by the opponents and his physicality comes into question.

With the ball, he is brilliant and his shot saving ability is impressive but there is a lot to improve in his game.

Top Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images