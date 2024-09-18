Leeds board make decision on Daniel Farke’s future after awful start to 24/25 campaign

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Leeds United were expected to be one of the favourites for the English Championship title this season, but they are way off the pace at the moment and that’s placed extreme pressure on manager, Daniel Farke’s shoulders.

The all whites were odds-on to go up automatically last season, but a late blip saw Ipswich Town take their place at the death before Leeds went on to lose the Play-Off final against Southampton.

Being unable to go straight back up to the Premier League was going to have obvious consequences, and a number of Leeds’ best players left during the summer as a result.

Leeds have made their decision on Daniel Farke

Removing the beating heart from Farke’s side last season was always going to ensure that Leeds would struggle in 2024/25.

Indeed, at the time of writing, they have only managed to win two of their five Championship games, and are already five points off the pace.

If there is a saving grace it’s that the English second tier season remains one of the longest with 46 games, so the Elland Road outfit have more than enough time to turn things around.

According to Football Insider, that will still be with Farke at the helm after the owners of the club apparently decided against sacking the German at this stage of the season.

Farke has pedigree when getting clubs promoted, and the five-point gap to West Brom at the summit of the division certainly isn’t insurmountable at this point.

If he can retain the backing of the owners until at least the January transfer window, and perhaps be given a decent amount of money to spend at that point, there’s no reason why he can’t repay their faith at the second time of asking.

Easing him out of the role in the coming months could be fatal to Leeds’ chances of continuity and, ultimately, the promotion that the board crave.

Top photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images