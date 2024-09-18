Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold drops future hint with his latest comments

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield on September 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and questions have been raised about his future.

The right-back has been one of Liverpool’s most important players during their successful time under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Alexander-Arnold is not the only player facing an uncertain future at the club with two of his teammates, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, also entering the final year of their contract with the Merseyside club.

The defender’s latest comments will come as a huge sigh of relief for the Liverpool fans, with the England international hinting about staying at the club and expressing his excitement to work under new manager Arne Slot.

After Liverpool’s Champions League encounter against AC Milan, the defender said, as quoted by Liverpool.com:

“For me, it was just an excitement to work under a new manager that I’ve never had before.

“Having spoken to the manager, I was excited about the plans and the way they talk about it.”

Alexander-Arnold helped Liverpool beat AC Milan in their first Champions League match of the season.

The defender provided an assist for Ibrahima Konate and contributed to the club’s 3-1 win away at Milan.

Trent Alexander Arnold to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid?

The Liverpool defender has been linked with a move to Real Madrid due to his close friendship with England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The Spanish giants have admired him and signing him for free would be ideal for them at the end of the season.

However, the right-back has opened up on his excitement about playing for Slot and the new season is off to a promising start for the Merseyside club, despite a surprise loss against Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League match.

The Reds have still not opened contract talks with Alexander-Arnold and if it drags till January, the player will be able to sign pre-agreement contract with his potential future club.

