Exclusive: Liverpool and Arsenal will track highly-rated duo in Champions League opener

Both Arsenal and Liverpool will be tracking the same highly-rated duo in Wednesday night’s Champions League encounter between Paris Saint-Germain and Girona.

Sources have also advanced to CaughtOffside that Aston Villa will also have scouts in the stands to take a look at the Spanish top-flight’s Viktor Tsygankov and Miguel Gutierrez.

Liverpool and Arsenal want Girona pair

Although Girona haven’t had the best start to the 2024/25 La Liga campaign, that could probably have been planned for given that top scorer, Artem Dovbyk, and exciting wide man, Savio, moved on to pastures new.

Both would’ve been vital to their first-ever foray into European competition, however, their talents are now on show elsewhere, so Michel and his players need to focus on what’s in front of them rather than what’s in the past.

CaughtOffside sources understand that both Tsygankov and Gutierrez have caught the eye of Spanish coaches, Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery, with both Premier League managers, along with Arne Slot at Liverpool, appreciating their respective talents.

Although it would put them at a significant disadvantage for the second half of the season, it’s further understood that Girona would be open to selling both players if the right offers came in during the January transfer window.

Sources indicate that the combined transfer fees for the Ukrainian winger and the Spanish left-back could exceed €70/75 million.

Importantly, both players are believed to be keen on a move to the Premier League if the chance arose, and this could tip the balance in terms of whether to keep them at the club until next summer at the earliest.

Though it would be another blow for manager, Michel, to have to make the best of, if he’s able to reinvest all of the money earned from the transfer of both players, it could see the club strengthen in other key areas.

