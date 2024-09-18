(Image) Liverpool will be on red alert at what Trent did on socials last night amid claims Real Madrid want to sign him

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Trent Alexander-Arnold is a Real Madrid transfer target for the next summer window - (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have enough on their plate to worry about without considering the implications of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s friendly relationship with Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

The No.66’s current terms are – similarly to Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah – currently set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Understandably, Los Blancos are keeping a very close eye on the situation and are hoping to snap up the England international (along with several other Premier League talents, according to Miguel Delaney at The Independent).

With that in mind, the Liverpool Academy graduate’s ongoing flirtations with his international compatriot on Instagram will hardly alleviate any of the fanbase’s concerns.

You can catch the post below, courtesy of Jude Bellingham’s official Instagram account:

More Stories Jude Bellingham Liverpool Real Madrid Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.