Trent Alexander-Arnold is a Real Madrid transfer target for the next summer window - (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have enough on their plate to worry about without considering the implications of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s friendly relationship with Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

The No.66’s current terms are – similarly to Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah – currently set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Understandably, Los Blancos are keeping a very close eye on the situation and are hoping to snap up the England international (along with several other Premier League talents, according to Miguel Delaney at The Independent).

With that in mind, the Liverpool Academy graduate’s ongoing flirtations with his international compatriot on Instagram will hardly alleviate any of the fanbase’s concerns.

You can catch the post below, courtesy of Jude Bellingham’s official Instagram account: