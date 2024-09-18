Liverpool have set out their priority signings for the January window

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Compared to their Premier League and European contemporaries, Liverpool were very quiet in the recent summer transfer window.

In the end, only Federico Chiesa arrived late on, with a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili also concluded but one which will see the keeper arrive in 12 months time.

Before then there is the small matter of the January window, and regardless of how well Arne Slot’s side are doing, the club have already identified two positions where they need to strengthen.

Liverpool want two in during January

According to Football Insider, the Reds will go after a left-side centre-back and a defensive midfielder.

Losing out on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi will likely have come as a bitter blow to Slot, but it’s clear that the Dutchman sees that position as a priority.

With one eye on whether Virgil van Dijk will sign a new deal, it seems Liverpool are hedging their bets and, at the very least, will be looking for cover in the position if not a replacement.

It isn’t clear at this stage how much the club will have to spend on either position, though given Zubimendi’s release clause was €60m/£51.3m (Goal), Reds fans can be assured that Liverpool won’t be looking to scrimp on this occasion.

Indeed, if the club want to consistently be challenging for the big prizes again, then they need to be looking at best-in-class for either position – and that will cost money.

Perhaps the future of van Dijk, as well as those of Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be top of the agenda for the club, before any new signings are even thought about.

Losing just one or all three could have a marked impact on the way in which Slot and his backroom staff approach the future at Anfield.

Top photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images