Manchester City have been dealt a huge blow ahead of Sunday’s game against Arsenal with Kevin De Bruyne substituted at half against Inter Milan with an apparent injury.

De Bruyne, who missed a large part of last season with a hamstring injury, is one of the Sky Blues’ key players and has started every game this season.

In a big blow for Pep Guardiola’s side, the Belgian international appeared to pull up after a challenge in the first half and hasn’t come out after the break (BBC Sport).

It’s not just a dent to their chances against the Italian champions as City look to get their Champions League campaign off to a winning start – it could yet have implications for their Premier League campaign.

The incumbent champions welcome Arsenal to the Emirates on Sunday and will surely now be sweating on the fitness of their £400,000 per week star (Capology) who is crucial to how they play.

The Gunners are already without their captain Martin Odegaard and it seems the game could be robbed of two of the best players from either side.

If De Bruyne were to miss the game against Arsenal then City could replace him with the likes of Phil Foden or Ilkay Gundogan, but it’s a bitter blow all the same.

De Bruyne is arguably one of the best players in Premier League history and has been a star performer for City since he arrived at the club from German side Wolfsburg in 2015.

The Belgium international has won six Premier League titles and the Champions League amongst other trophies during his spell at the Etihad.

City will now face an anxious wait to find out the extent of the issue, with supporters and everyone associated with the club hoping it’s nothing more than just a precaution.