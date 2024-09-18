Man United facing problems as they attempt to tie down two outstanding youngsters

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

After a 7-0 demolition of Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, the powers that be at Man United could be forgiven for believing that, finally, Erik ten Hag’s squad are on the way back.

It’s been a long time since the Red Devils were considered as the best team in the country, and it will be a while yet before they can even approach such lofty heights once more, but if they’re able to bring some sort of consistency to their play, the world is their oyster.

Much will also depend of course on the strength of their work in the upcoming transfer windows.

Man United want long-term deals for Mainoo and Amad

As has been seen in the past, United have overpaid for aging stars as well as seeing those for whom they’ve lavished millions of pounds on not working out as hoped.

To that end, Dan Ashworth has some serious pressure on his shoulders as he seeks to bring in players that will not only fit ten Hag’s vision, but who will significantly improve upon what the Dutchman already has in situ.

There’s also the small matter of keeping hold of the club’s best young players to boot, and that might not be as straightforward as everyone thinks.

According to Fichajes, United want to tie down both Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo to new, long-term contracts.

However, both players want guarantees over playing time before putting pen to paper.

Given Mainoo’s impact in particular, the club can’t afford to play a game of brinksmanship in negotiations.

If they want their best players to stay, accede to their whims and get the deal done. That’ll be one less worry the club will then have in the immediate future, and it will allow ten Hag to start building with confidence.

