Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly set to send scouts to watch transfer targets at the Champions League game between Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund this evening.

The Bundesliga giants may well have a number of players who’ll be of interest to big clubs like these, though it’s not clear which specific names are being monitored, even if this trip is thought to be transfer-related, according to Het Nieuwsblad, with translation and further information and insight from Sport Witness.

It may be that we’ll find out more about this after the match in question, while it could also be that the clubs involved are just keen to get a better look at any players who might be worth scouting again more closely in the future, both from Dortmund and Brugge.

Sport Witness note that there haven’t been any particularly concrete links recently involving players from either club and either United or Arsenal, but one imagines there will surely be at least a few, even if only young players rather than particularly big names, who would be of interest to these teams.

United had a busy summer making changes to their squad, but one imagines they’ll want to continue to build on that as there still remain a few issues in this current squad.

Young talents like Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte look like exciting long-term signings for the club, and it would make sense for the new-look transfer team at Old Trafford to continue trying to find more gems like these.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are further along in their project, but will no doubt want to ensure they’re not standing still while they still haven’t quite managed to get over the line yet and win trophies.