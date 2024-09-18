Newcastle to bank eight-figure fee after Staveley’s statement

Newcastle United Premier League St. James' Park

Newcastle United are set to receive a considerable amount of payment due to their matches being selected for broadcast in the UK, according to Chronicle Live.

Premier League teams receive payment whenever their matches are selected for broadcast on live television.

The Premier League clubs receive a facility fee when the commercial and broadcast revenues are divided among the clubs.

In the 2022-23 season, the Magpies received £22.8m for 26 of their 38 Premier League matches being selected for live broadcast.

Newcastle United’s upcoming matches against Manchester City, Everton, Chelsea, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United have all been selected for broadcast on live television.

Former Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley claimed that TV companies love it because they get real content from Premier League matches.

The Magpies have started the season in fine form, with Eddie Howe’s team still unbeaten in their first four matches this season.

The Toon Army are third in the Premier League behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

When it looked like they will struggle to get going this season, they have proven their critics wrong with their performances.