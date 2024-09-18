Newcastle boss Eddie Howe faces major blow after significant changes at the club

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds supporters on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on September 1, 2024. Newcastle won the game 2-1. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and the club’s new sporting director Paul Mitchell are not off to a great start.

Both the key Newcastle figures failed to oversee a successful summer transfer window for the club.

It looked like the Magpies would extensively strengthen their squad after the injury crisis they suffered last season but their transfer window was highly underwhelming.

The arrival of Mitchell at the club has changed the scenery at St James’ Park, with the sporting director having more authority now.

According to Football Insider, Howe’s transfer input at the club will reduce in the future.

Mitchell has criticised how the club have done their transfer business in the past and their strategy is “unclear”, indirectly aiming a shot at the manager and the previous sporting director Dan Ashworth.

The transfer window expert has now been handed the authority by the club to make changes to the strategy and take charge of this department.

The Magpies faced financial issues in the summer transfer window and they had to sell players to comply with PSR. They have done that with the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson.

On that front, the club were vigilant and dealt well with the situation well but their transfer business was poor over all.

They spent most of the second part of the summer transfer window in talks with Crystal Palace to sign Marc Guehi.

Ultimately, they failed to sign the England international defender and missed out on their primary target.

Eddie Howe will not be involved in recruitment at Newcastle

Howe will now focus on the coaching side of the team, with Mitchell taking charge of the transfers and the identification of talent.

It remains to be seen how the Newcastle manager will react to this but he has not allowed off the pitch noise to affect their results on the pitch this season.

The Toon Army have won ten points out of a possible 12 points in the Premier League this season.

They are unbeaten so far and currently sitting in third position in the league, behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

