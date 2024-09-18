Newcastle have “concrete interest” in a highly-rated former Premier League ace

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe should be rightly pleased with the way in which his Newcastle United have begun their 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

The Magpies are yet to be at full strength owing to injuries to five players including Alexander Isak, per Premier Injuries.

Despite this evident handicap, Howe has still managed to steer his side into third position behind Arsenal and leaders, Man City.

Newcastle looking at ex-Man United star

With the top two playing each other this weekend, a win against Fulham at the weekend coupled with a draw between Arsenal and City, could see Newcastle draw level at the top of the table.

Hosting Pep Guardiola’s side the following week would become an exercise in seeing just how far the Magpies have come under Howe’s tutelage and it could be a game which puts Newcastle at the top of the tree for a week at least.

Whether or not that scenario occurs, Howe will want to see incremental improvements from his players over the course of the campaign, whilst still having one eye on those players who can improve upon what he already has.

To that end, Football Insider note that the North East giants hold a “concrete interest” in Lille’s former Man United ace, Angel Gomes.

The 24-year-old recent made his debut for the England men’s team under the tutelage of Lee Carsley, and he certainly didn’t look out of place.

With his star on the rise, this winter might well be the best time for Newcastle to try and secure Gomes’ services, however, it’s unlikely they’ll get things all their own way as Football Insider also note the attentions of a number of other potential suitors.

